HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Byd Emax 7 Vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Mpv Is Fit For Your Garage?

BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2024, 14:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD's eMax 7 is a unique all-electric MPV offering a range of up to 530 km, while the Suzuki Invicto, a hybrid, excels in long-distance travel with a
...
Suzuki Invicto vs BYD eMax 7
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
View all Images
The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>  <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
1/10
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of   26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
2/10
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
3/10
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
4/10
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
5/10
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
6/10
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
7/10
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
8/10
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
9/10
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
10/10
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.

The BYD eMax 7, a successor to the e6 is an all-electric MPV. While it doesn't have any competition in the electric vehicle category being the only electric MPV in the country it does compete with MPVs in the hybrid category such as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The Invicto is essentially just a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Let us compare both MPVs on the basis of their spec-sheets to determine which is the better pick on the basis of what they offer on-paper.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Powertrain and performance

The eMax 7 comes with an electric powertrain making 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The MPV offers a single-charge range of 420 km and 530 km depending on which battery pack you choose from its 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh battery offerings. The actual range also changes depending on road and driving conditions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Emax 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 25.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon58?84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Invicto, on the other hand, features a hybrid 2.0-liter petrol engine. The two put out a combined power of 183 bhp and the torque numbers for the engine stand at 188 Nm and for the electric motor makes 206 Nm. It may not be quicker than the BYD in terms of performance and running cost but the Invicto gets the benefit of going longer distances without having to wait for the battery to finish charging.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: First Drive Review

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Range and efficiency

The BYD MPV gets a long range for an EV, its claimed range stands at a healthy 530 km mark. It also gets a fast charging capability allowing the battery to go from a 10 per cent state of charge to an 80 per cent state of charge in a claimed time of 37 minutes.

With its hybrid system, the Invicto offers 23.4 km/l of claimed fuel economy. The fuel tank of the Invicto has a 52-litre capacity, extending its range over long trips without the need for any charging provisions.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Features

The all-electric MPV offers a spacious interior with seating for upto 7 people. Thanks to the lack of a transmission tunnel there is more room for passengers. Features of the BYD include a 12.8-inch digital infotainment display that can rotate to be used in vertical or horizontal modes, vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), ADAS and ventilated seats for comfort.

The Invicto doesn't fall far behind, it gets seating for up to 8 passengers and comes with ample space inside as well. While not as tech-focused as the eMax 7, the Invicto offers a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and essential safety features like ABS and airbags. However, the lack of an ADAS system at this pricing is felt prominently.

BYD eMax 7 vs Suzuki Invicto: Price

The prices of the BYD eMax 7 range from 26.90 lakh going all the way up to 29.90 lakh. However, the eMax 7’s acquisition cost is also balanced by the savings it gives you in the longer term through lower running and maintenance costs.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is similarly priced starting at 25.21 lakh and going up to 28.92 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a more budget-friendly option for families looking for a hybrid with good fuel efficiency and practicality.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2024, 14:07 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.