Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety

For a long time, MPVs in India were about sheer practicality—big cabins, seven or eight seats, and a dependable engine to haul families across cities and highways. Safety often came second, if at all. That narrative is now changing. The arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova Hycross with top-class Bharat NCAP ratings marks a significant shift. Both cars now promise not just space and comfort but also serious protection. The question, then, is simple: when two family-movers score equally well on paper, which one should you trust more with your family’s safety?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Bharat NCAP safety rating

The Invicto made headlines by securing a five-star Bharat NCAP rating across all its variants. The numbers themselves tell a reassuring story: it scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety. That means in real-world crash tests, offset frontal impacts, side collisions, and the like, the MPV held its ground well. For child passengers, the Invicto managed full marks in the dynamic crash test and in how securely it accommodates child restraint systems. Only in the finer details of vehicle assessment did it lose a few points.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Crysta 2393 cc 2393 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 19.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Hilux 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Rumion 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Supra 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 25.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

The Innova Hycross, however, has the bragging rights of being the first MPV in India to get a five-star BNCAP rating. It, too, impressed in the adult protection category, scoring 30.47 out of 32. During the frontal offset test, the chest region and the driver’s left tibia were rated “adequate," while most other regions were rated “good." In the side movable barrier test, it picked up a perfect score of 16 out of 16, while the tougher side pole impact was judged “OK." On child safety, it matched the Invicto with 45 out of 49, again earning full marks in the dynamic crash test and in the installation of child seats, while dropping minor points in the vehicle assessment area.

On pure crash scores, the Invicto and Hycross are virtually neck and neck. And that’s not surprising given both the MPVs are essentially the same. The margins are so fine they may not sway a buyer’s decision, but the message is clear: both MPVs are among the safest in their category.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross gets 5 star BNCAP rating, first MPV in India to achieve this

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Safety features

Safety isn’t just about what happens in a crash but also about preventing one. The Invicto takes a traditional but well-rounded approach. It comes with six airbags as standard, covering front and side occupants, and is backed by ABS with EBD to manage braking in difficult conditions. Electronic stability control with hill-hold assist reduces the risk of skids or rollbacks on inclines. Practical aids like a tire pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with guiding lines make day-to-day driving safer, especially in tight urban spaces. Three-point seatbelts and ISOFIX child seat mounts complete the package, showing Maruti has thought carefully about family needs.

The Innova Hycross, meanwhile, aligns closely with its sibling on most basics: six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and reminders for all seat belts. Hill-start assist comes as part of the standard kit as well. Where it edges ahead is in higher trims, which come equipped with Toyota’s ADAS suite. This includes lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, features that may sound distant for everyday city commutes but prove their worth during long highway runs when fatigue sets in. These active safety systems give the Hycross a slight technological advantage over its rival.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: