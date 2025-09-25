Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto strong hybrid MPV has secured a five- star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, joining the ranks of the Dzire sedan and the recently-launched Maruti Victoris . It scored 30.43 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection, making it one of the safest cars on Indian roads. This rating applies to all three variants under the Invicto range.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices."

What do the numbers mean?

The adult occupant protection test for the MPV reflected good results across the board. It scored a 14.43 out of 16 points in the front offset test, while picking up a perfect 16 out of 16 points in the side impact test.

For child occupant protection, the Maruti Invicto secured a perfect score of 24 points in the dynamic test and another 12 out of 12 points for child restraint system installation, while receiving 9 out of 13 in vehicle assessment.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Invicto?

Good crash test scores are backed up by a comprehensive safety suite, and to this end, the Invicto MPV is among 15 models in Maruti’s portfolio, which now offer six airbags as standard. It further features ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake system with Auto Hold, and TPMS. Rider aids such as ESP with Hill Hold Assist and a 360-degree camera with guidelines are included in the package along with 3-point ELR seatbelts and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

Why does it matter for Indian buyers?

For the longest time, safety and associated features were not among the top priorities for Indian buyers when it came to purchasing a new car, be it for themselves or for the entire family. Conversations and decisions would largely revolve around affordability, fuel economy, and overall design. In the current context, safety is well on its way to becoming non-negotiable for all buyers on our shores, and Maruti aims to reposition itself for the evolving market. The Invicto marks a reputational leap for the carmaker as its third model to be awarded a 5-star safety rating.

