Alto K10 To Invicto: Maruti Suzuki May Roll Out Massive Price Cuts Across Range. Here's How Much To Expect

Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki likely to roll out massive price cuts soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 13:24 pm
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.

XL6
XL6
Since the restructuring of tax slabs under the GST 2.0 regime earlier this month, the automakers have started passing on the lower tax benefit to their customers by announcing reduced pricing of their respective products. Leading automakers such as Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra, Toyota, Jawa, and Yezdi Motorcycles have announced the reduced pricing of their vehicles.

India's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is yet to announce a price cut on its respective passenger vehicles. However, with the festive season rush starting in the dealerships and the new GST regime slated to be enforced from September 22, Maruti Suzuki is expected to slash the pricing of its cars soon. Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has already hinted about a significant price cut on some of the company's highly popular models, which will include the small cars.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce any price cut on its cars, it is expected that the models from the brand will see prices being slashed between 35,000 and 2.25 lakh. With the new GST slabs slated to be enforced soon, here is how much price cut each of the Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles could see.

Alto K10 to Invicto: How much price cut Maruti Suzuki cars may get

Maruti Suzuki has the largest number of small cars on offer in India, among any carmaker. The carmaker's passenger vehicle range starts with the Alto K10, while the flagship model is the Invicto. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV may receive the biggest price cut at 2.25 lakh, while the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, and WagonR would also receive significant price cuts.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the entry-level model of the OEM, would receive a price cut of 40,000, which would bring down the starting price from 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom) to 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The models like WagonR, Celerio, and S-Presso would receive price cuts of 57,000, 50,000 and 38,000, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx, the compact models would receive price cuts ranging between 58,000, 61,000, 60,000, and 68,000, respectively.

In the utility vehicle segment, Brezza and Ertiga, two of the popular models could receive price cut of 78,000 and 41,000, respectively. Maruti Suzuki XL6 could receive 35,000 price cut, while Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be cheaper by 1.14 lakh.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 13:24 pm IST

