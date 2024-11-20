What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Satara? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Satara is Rs. 10.18 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Satara? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Satara amount to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Satara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Satara is Rs. 17,735.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Satara? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Satara are Rs. 37,430, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.