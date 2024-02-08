Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kodungallur starts from Rs. 8.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.22 Lakhs in Kodungallur. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kodungallur starts from Rs. 8.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.22 Lakhs in Kodungallur. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Kodungallur for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 8.75 - 10.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Fronx dealers and showrooms in Kodungallur for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Kodungallur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Kodungallur and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Kodungallur. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT ₹ 8.75 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT ₹ 9.76 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT ₹ 10.22 Lakhs