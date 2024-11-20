What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Bandipora? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Bandipora is Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Bandipora? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Bandipora amount to Rs. 66,225, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Bandipora? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Bandipora is Rs. 17,067.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Bandipora? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Bandipora are Rs. 35,371, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.