What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Nellore? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nellore is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nellore? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nellore amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nellore is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Nellore? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Nellore are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.