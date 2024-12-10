What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Tirupati? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tirupati is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tirupati? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tirupati amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tirupati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tirupati is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tirupati? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tirupati are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.