What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Ongole? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ongole is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ongole? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ongole amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ongole? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ongole is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ongole? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ongole are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.