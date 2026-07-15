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ES 350hPriceMileageSpecifications
Lexus ES 350h Front Right View
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Lexus ES 350h Luxury

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71.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lexus ES 350h Key Specs
Engine2494 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all ES 350h specs and features

ES 350h Luxury

ES 350h Luxury Prices

The ES 350h Luxury, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹71.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ES 350h Luxury Mileage

All variants of the ES 350h offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ES 350h Luxury Engine and Transmission

The ES 350h Luxury is powered by a 2494 cc engine mated to a Automatic.

ES 350h Luxury vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the ES 350h's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the BMW M340i priced ₹74.9 Lakhs.

ES 350h Luxury Specs & Features

The ES 350h Luxury has Steering Adjustment, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Front AC, Rear AC and Instantaneous Consumption.

Lexus ES 350h Luxury Price

ES 350h Luxury

₹71.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
71,80,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,80,500
EMI@1,54,337/mo
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Lexus ES 350h Luxury Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
2494 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
19 inch
Wheels
Alloy wheel
Rear Tyres
fron

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Air Conditioner
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility for Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Mark Levinson Speakers
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14"
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
LEVEL 2
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Hazel, White (Single Tone)
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes
Lexus ES 350h Luxury EMI
EMI1,38,903 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
64,62,450
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
64,62,450
Interest Amount
18,71,745
Payable Amount
83,34,195

Lexus ES 350h other Variants

ES 350h Exquisite

₹66.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,10,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
66,10,500
EMI@1,42,085/mo
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Lexus ES 350h Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
ES 350hvsA6
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
ES 350hvsM340i
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
ES 350hvsi4
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
ES 350hvs5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
ES 350hvs3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
+1
ES 350hvsC-Class

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