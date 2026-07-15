|Engine
|2494 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The ES 350h Luxury, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹71.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ES 350h offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ES 350h Luxury is powered by a 2494 cc engine mated to a Automatic.
In the ES 350h's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the BMW M340i priced ₹74.9 Lakhs.
The ES 350h Luxury has Steering Adjustment, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Front AC, Rear AC and Instantaneous Consumption.