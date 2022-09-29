M8PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
BMW M8 Front Left Side
View all Images

BMW M8

Launched in May 2020

Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.44 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

M8 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2999.0 cc

M8: 4395.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 9.34 kmpl

M8: 8.77 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 519.72 bhp

M8: 617.0 bhp

View all M8 Specs and Features

BMW M8 Latest Update

Latest News:

BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here

BMW M8 Price:

BMW M8 is priced at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M8?

The BMW M8 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the BMW M8 colour options?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with M8.
VS
BMW M8
Porsche 911 GT3
Select a feature you want to compare:
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
View more
Tap here to expand
BMW M8 Variants
BMW M8 price starts at ₹ 2.44 Cr .
1 Variant Available
M8 Coupe₹2.44 Cr*
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW M8 Images

10 images
View All M8 Images

BMW M8 Colours

BMW M8 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Brooklyn grey metallic
Skyscraper grey metallic
Tanzanite blue metallic
Dravit grey metallic
Daytona beach blue
Aventurine red metallic
Marina bay blue metallic
Black sapphire metallic
Man green metallic

BMW M8 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque750 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage8.77 kmpl
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all M8 specs and features

BMW M8 comparison with similar cars

BMW M8
Porsche 911 GT3
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
BMW M4 CS
Audi RS Q8
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lexus LM
₹2.15 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.69 Crore*
Check Offers
₹1.85 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.89 Cr*
Check Offers
₹2.49 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.45 Cr*
Check Offers
₹2 Cr*
Check Offers
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
14
Power
591 bhp
Power
518 bhp
Power
429 bhp
Power
543 bhp
Power
648 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
190 bhp
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
465 Nm
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
242 Nm
Ground Clearance
130
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
198 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4867
Length
4572 mm
Length
4961 mm
Length
4794 mm
Length
5012 mm
Length
4970 mm
Length
5125 mm
Height
1353
Height
1322 mm
Height
1716 mm
Height
1393 mm
Height
1751 mm
Height
1814 mm
Height
1940 mm
Width
1907
Width
1900 mm
Width
2014 mm
Width
1887 mm
Width
1998 mm
Width
2047 mm
Width
1890 mm
Turning Radius
6.1
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
420
Boot Space
132 litres
Boot Space
655 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
605 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingM8 vs 911 GT3M8 vs AMG GLE CoupeM8 vs M4 CSM8 vs RS Q8M8 vs Range Rover SportM8 vs LM
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW M8 Mileage

BMW M8 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M8's petrol variant is 8.77 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M8 Coupe comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Coupe
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.77 kmpl

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Cars

  • BMW X7
    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM
    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1
    50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4
    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5
    97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars
View all Upcoming BMW Cars

BMW M8 EMI

Select Variant:
Coupe
647
₹ 2.15 Cr*
Select Variant
Coupe
647
₹2.15 Cr*
EMI ₹372461.12/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Above 1 Cr
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW CarsBMW M8