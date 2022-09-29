The BMW M8 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

BMW M8 is priced at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

BMW M8 Price:

How many variants are there for BMW M8?

What are the BMW M8 colour options?

BMW M8 comes in nine colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Daytona Beach Blue, Aventurine Red Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Man Green Metallic.

What is the ground clearance of BMW M8?

BMW M8 has a ground clearance of 130 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M8?

BMW M8 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M8?

BMW M8 rivals are Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, BMW M4 CS, Audi RS Q8, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Lexus LM.

What is the mileage of BMW M8?

BMW M8 comes with a mileage of 8.77 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M8?

BMW M8 offers a 4 Seater configuration.