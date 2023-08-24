HT Auto

BMW M8 vs Lexus LM

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M8 and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M8 vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Lm
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 2.15 Cr₹ 2 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.77 kmpl11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Engine Capacity4395 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V82.5 Litres
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
647-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,38,96,8302,28,57,201
Ex-Showroom Price
2,18,00,0002,00,00,000
RTO
13,65,33020,54,000
Insurance
7,31,0008,02,701
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,6364,91,290

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more segment-first features too
    2024 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open
    24 Aug 2023
    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    Electric vehicles are creating new inroads within the global and Indian automotive space.
    LML to establish electric vehicle industrial park in Haryana
    12 Oct 2023
    The 2023 Lexus LM has received triple-digit bookings within a month after order books were opened in August this year
    New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch this year
    27 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    View all
     