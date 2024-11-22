What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Vijaywada? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Vijaywada is Rs. 2.27 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Vijaywada? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Vijaywada amount to Rs. 20.44 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Vijaywada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Vijaywada is Rs. 4.61 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Vijaywada? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Vijaywada are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.