What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 2.51 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 44.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 5.09 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 7.77 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.