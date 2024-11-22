HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMWM5On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

BMW M5 On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

BMW M5 Front Left Side
1/18
BMW M5 Front View
2/18
BMW M5 Gas Cap Open
3/18
BMW M5 Headlight
4/18
BMW M5 Left Side View
5/18
BMW M5 Rear Right Side
6/18
1.99 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
M5 Price in Thiruvananthapuram

BMW M5 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 2.51 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW M5 Competition₹ 2.51 Crore
...Read More

BMW M5 Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Competition

₹2.51 Crore*On-Road Price
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,00,000
RTO
44,28,000
Insurance
7,77,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
2,51,05,706
EMI@5,39,620/mo
Close

BMW M5 News

The new-gen M5 gets the Adaptive M suspension as standard along with stronger struts and braces to handle the additional power
BMW M5, with V8 hybrid powertrain making over 700 bhp is now in India. How much for it?
22 Nov 2024
The upcoming Honda Activa E will get dual swappable battery and will be launched on November 27
Auto Recap, Nov 21: Honda Activa swappable battery, 2025 BMW M5 launched
22 Nov 2024
The 2025 BMW M5 gets powered by 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor with assistance from an electric motor with combined power output of 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of torque
2025 BMW M5 launched in India, priced at 1.99 crore. Check details
21 Nov 2024
BMW believes that overall Mexican new car sales will likely remain little changed in 2025 after double-digit gains this year.
BMW sees flat Mexico sales on Trump tariffs in 2025
10 Dec 2024
Most popular car manufacturers in the country have announced a price hike starting January 2025.
Cars to get more expensive in 2025. Here are manufacturers that have announced a price hike
7 Dec 2024
View all
 BMW M5 News

BMW Videos

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come powered by two petrol and two diesel engine options. The turbo petrol motor generates 298 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph just under five seconds.
India-bound BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe unveiled: Exclusive first look
25 Nov 2024
BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.
BMW CE 02 launched. What the first Made-in-India German electric two-wheeler offers: First impressions
1 Oct 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
BMW M5 FAQs

The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 2.51 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 44.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 5.09 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 7.77 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BMW M5 Competition in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.99 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 44.28 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.77 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.51 Crore.

