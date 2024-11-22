What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Goa? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Goa is Rs. 2.33 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Goa? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Goa amount to Rs. 26.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Goa is Rs. 4.73 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Goa? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Goa are Rs. 7.77 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.