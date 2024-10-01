HT Auto
BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)

BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)

BMW 5 Series Front Left Side
1/15
BMW 5 Series Left Side View
2/15
BMW 5 Series Rear Left Side
3/15
BMW 5 Series Rear Left Side 1
4/15
BMW 5 Series Right Side View
5/15
BMW 5 Series Dashboard
6/15
83.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 5 Series Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated) Latest Updates

5 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated) (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 83.61 Lakhs.

  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated) Price

    530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)
    ₹83.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,90,000
    RTO
    7,58,000
    Insurance
    3,12,573
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    83,61,073
    EMI@1,79,712/mo
    BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.5 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    255 bhp @ 4500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Length
    5165 mm
    Wheelbase
    3105 mm
    Height
    1518 mm
    Width
    2156 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    18
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    Yes
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated) EMI
    EMI1,61,741 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    75,24,965
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    75,24,965
    Interest Amount
    21,79,486
    Payable Amount
    97,04,451

    BMW 5 Series other Variants

    530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze)
    ₹83.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,90,000
    RTO
    7,58,000
    Insurance
    3,12,573
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    83,61,073
    EMI@1,79,712/mo
