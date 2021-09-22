Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 82,880.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Jamshedpur.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Jamshedpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Jamshedpur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Jamshedpur and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jamshedpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 82,880 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 86,120 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 91,300 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
