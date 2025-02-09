HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yamaha RayZR 125 Right View
View all Images

YAMAHA RayZR 125

4.0
3 Reviews
₹85,830 - 99,380**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
RayZR 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

RayZR 125: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.3 kmpl

RayZR 125: 71.33 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.62 ps

RayZR 125: 8.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

RayZR 125: 91.0 kmph

About Yamaha RayZR 125

Latest Update

  • 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know
  • Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Which naked bike offers better value for money

    • Yamaha RayZR 125 Price:

    Yamaha RayZR 125 is priced between Rs. 85,830 - 99,380 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RayZR 125.
    VS
    Yamaha RayZR 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat
    Headlight
    Tap here to expand
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Variants
    Yamaha RayZR 125 price starts at ₹ 85,830 and goes up to ₹ 99,380 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha RayZR 125 ...Read More
    4 Variants Available
    Hybrid Drum₹85,830*
    125 cc
    91 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 5 Ah
    Hybrid Disc₹92,880*
    125 cc
    91 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 5 Ah
    Hybrid DLX Disc₹94,280*
    125 cc
    91 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Body Graphics
    Seat Type: Single
    Hybrid Street Rally₹99,380*
    125 cc
    91 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 5 Ah
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Images

    11 images
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Colours

    Yamaha RayZR 125 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Cyan blue-disc
    Cyan blue-drum
    Dark matte blue-disc
    Light grey vermillion-sr
    Matte black-sr
    Matte copper-sr
    Matte red-disc
    Matte red-drum
    Metallic black-disc
    Metallic black-drum
    Racing blue-disc

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.02 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage71.33 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine125.0 cc
    Max Speed91 kmph
    Yamaha RayZR 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha RayZR 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Yamaha Fascino 125
    TVS NTORQ 125
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Suzuki Avenis
    Honda Activa 125
    Honda Dio 125
    Suzuki Burgman Street
    Hero Xoom 125
    ₹85,830*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹92,680*
    ₹86,841*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹95,140*
    ₹86,851*
    ₹94,301*
    ₹86,900*
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    9.38 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    Max Power
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    111 kg
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Length
    1880 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Length
    1861 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    162 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1875 mm
    Length
    1978 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingRayZR 125 vs Pleasure PlusRayZR 125 vs Fascino 125RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125RayZR 125 vs AvenisRayZR 125 vs Activa 125RayZR 125 vs Dio 125RayZR 125 vs Burgman StreetRayZR 125 vs Xoom 125
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Excellent Motors
    H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9818922508
    Pacee Automotives
    S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9899456557
    SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
    K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 9953297923
    Shiva Motors
    E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9990032261
    Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
    Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9810106285
    Prime Automation
    C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9810035970
    See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha RayZR 125 EMI

    EMI ₹1581.22/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Yamaha RayZR 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    3
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Good Looking and Good mileage
    Good-looking bike with the best mileage and an affordable price, ensuring customer satisfaction. The price should be kept minimal?overall, the best oneBy: Bheemashankar (Feb 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best for city streets
    One of the fine scooter to buy,value for money and good crushing and no shaking while travelling. Disc brakes are good if you are looking to buy a new one.By: Aboorvan (Aug 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Good milage and easy to maintain.
    Riding this bike for woman more comfortable. Excellent milage. Shiny colors which highlights the users.By: Devendran (Mar 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 90000
