Category Average: 123.92 cc
RayZR 125: 125.0 cc
Category Average: 55.3 kmpl
RayZR 125: 71.33 kmpl
Category Average: 8.62 ps
RayZR 125: 8.02 ps
Category Average: 91.0 kmph
RayZR 125: 91.0 kmph
|Max Power
|8.02 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|71.33 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|125.0 cc
|Max Speed
|91 kmph
Yamaha RayZR 125
₹85,830*
₹71,763*
₹92,680*
₹86,841*
₹79,299*
₹92,000*
₹95,140*
₹86,851*
₹94,301*
₹86,900*
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Power
8.2 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
9.38 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.7 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.28 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
Max Power
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
9 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Engine
125 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124.3 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
124 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Length
1880 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
1920 mm
Length
1861 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
162 mm
Length
-
Length
1875 mm
Length
1978 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
