Yamaha RayZR 125 Variants

Yamaha RayZR 125 price starts at ₹ 85,830 and goes up to ₹ 99,380 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha RayZR 125 Yamaha RayZR 125 price starts at ₹ 85,830 and goes up to ₹ 99,380 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha RayZR 125 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha RayZR 125's top variant is Hybrid Street Rally. ...Read MoreRead Less