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Honda Dio vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda Dio or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Dio vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 68,846₹ 74,960
Mileage50 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc125 cc
Power7.95 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Length
1808 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg99 kg
Height
1150 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm785 mm
Width
723 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km-
Max Speed
83 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84674,960
RTO
6,0085,996
Insurance
6,6905,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,868

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
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