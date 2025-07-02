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HomeCompare BikesZest 110 vs RayZR 125

TVS Zest 110 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zest 110 Rayzr 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 70,600₹ 74,960
Mileage48 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc125 cc
Power7.81 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Zest 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L5.2 L
Length
1770 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm1280 mm
Height
1139 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm785 mm
Width
660 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
80 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition SystemAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Displacement
109.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
1921 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,67586,928
Ex-Showroom Price
70,60074,960
RTO
5,6485,996
Insurance
6,4275,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7771,868

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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