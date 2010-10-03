hamburger icon
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Front View
1/8
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Headlight View
2/8
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Key View
3/8
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Seat View
4/8
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Speedometer View
5/8
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Taillight View
6/8

Ujaas Energy eGo LA STD

42,993*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
eGo LA STD

eGo LA STD Prices

The eGo LA STD, is priced at ₹42,993 (ex-showroom).

eGo LA STD Range

The eGo LA STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eGo LA STD Colours

The eGo LA STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Red.

eGo LA STD Battery & Range

eGo LA STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eGo LA STD include the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA priced ₹42.92 Thousands and the YUKIE Yuvee priced ₹44.38 Thousands.

eGo LA STD Specs & Features

The eGo LA STD has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ujaas Energy eGo LA STD Price

eGo LA STD

₹ 42,993*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,880
Insurance
3,113
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,993
EMI@924/mo
Ujaas Energy eGo LA STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Ujaas Energy eGo LA STD EMI
EMI832 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,693
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,693
Interest Amount
11,207
Payable Amount
49,900

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Alternatives

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

42,924Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvseSpa LA
YUKIE Yuvee

YUKIE Yuvee

44,385Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvsYuvee
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvsGig
Tunwal Sport 63

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvsSport 63
Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvsXone
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115Ex-Showroom
eGo LAvsShiga

