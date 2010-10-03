The eGo LA STD, is priced at ₹42,993 (ex-showroom).
The eGo LA STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eGo LA STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eGo LA STD include the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA priced ₹42.92 Thousands and the YUKIE Yuvee priced ₹44.38 Thousands.
The eGo LA STD has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.