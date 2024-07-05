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WHITE CARBON MOTORS O3 Yellow Colour

₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1133
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

O3 Yellow Colour

Yellow

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White Carbon Motors O3 Images

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