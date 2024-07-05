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O3
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WHITE CARBON MOTORS
O3 Red Colour
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1133
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Review & Win ₹2000
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O3 Red Colour
Red
Explore Color Options For O3 Alternatives
Yulu Wynn
₹
55,555
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Wynn Colours
Zelio Logix
₹
56,551
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Logix Colours
SUPER ECO T1
₹
56,772
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T1 Colours
Lectrix LXS
₹
54,999
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O3
vs
LXS
Tunwal Mini Lithino
₹
54,990
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O3
vs
Mini Lithino
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li
₹
54,880
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eSpa Li Colours
White Carbon Motors O3 Images
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Popular White Carbon Motors Bikes
Popular
White Carbon Motors GT5
₹
1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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