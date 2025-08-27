OrbiterImagesAlternativesDealersNews
TVS Orbiter Front View
UPCOMING

TVS Orbiter

₹95,000 - 1 Lakhs*Expected price
Orbiter Expected Key Specs

Battery

Category Average: 2.34 kwh

Orbiter: 2.0 kwh

TVS Orbiter Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Orbiter.
VS
TVS Orbiter
Enigma Ambier N8
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
TVS Orbiter Alternatives

Kinetic Green DX

1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs
Stella Automobili Buzz

95,000
UPCOMING

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

1.05 - 1.2 Lakhs
Enigma Ambier N8

95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Tunwal Roma S

95,000
Lectrix NDuro

94,999 - 99,999
TVS Orbiter Images

1 images
TVS Orbiter Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
A 87 Adhchini Arbindo Marg New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 9266636441
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
"Mahipalpur,E 56 Khasra No 552 Mata Chock Mahi[Palpur N D 1, Delhi 110037
+91 - 7290067333
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
(Aya Nagar )46 Ghoda Mohalla Main Road Aya Nagar New Delhi, Delhi 110047
+91 - 9266636448
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
(Okhla )F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-1, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9205977795
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
Popular TVS Bikes

Explore Other Options

Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 1 Lakhs

TVS Orbiter FAQs

What is the expected price of TVS Orbiter?

The TVS Orbiter is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 95,000-1,00,000.

What is the expected launch date of TVS Orbiter?

The TVS Orbiter is expected to launch on 28th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 2 kWh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of TVS Orbiter?

The TVS Orbiter features a 2 kWh battery capacity. It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of TVS Orbiter?

The TVS Orbiter faces competition from the likes of Kinetic Green DX and Stella Automobili Buzz , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Sokudo Pace

₹73,999
Indian Scout Bobber

₹13.99 - 17.33 Lakhs
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

₹13.28 Lakhs
Indian 101 Scout

₹15.99 Lakhs
Indian Scout Sixty Limited

₹13.42 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹83,251 - 86,551
KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 125R

₹98,425 - 1.02 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

TVS RTX 300

₹2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
KTM 390 SMC R

₹3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Suzuki e Access

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
