|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
The TVS Orbiter is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 95,000-1,00,000.
The TVS Orbiter is expected to launch on 28th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 2 kWh segment.
The TVS Orbiter features a 2 kWh battery capacity. It has an automatic transmission.
The TVS Orbiter faces competition from the likes of Kinetic Green DX and Stella Automobili Buzz , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
