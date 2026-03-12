TVS Orbiter V1 launched at 84,500, BaaS option available at 49,999

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Orbiter V1 electric scooter at ₹84,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The TVS Orbiter can also be purchased at a significantly lower upfront cost under the Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) model. Users who opt for this scheme will have to shell out ₹49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Under the BaaS model, customers are supposed to subscribe to battery usage separately. The subscription plans start at ₹862 per month, including battery assurance and extended warranty coverage of up to five years or 70,000 km, depending on the plan selected. According to the company, this structure helps provide flexibility in ownership and keep running costs predictable.

TVS Orbiter V1: Battery, range and charging

The Orbiter V1 is powered by a 1.8 kWh battery pack and is designed primarily for everyday city commuting. TVS claims an IDC-certified range of 86 km on a full charge. The battery can be charged from 0–80 per cent in around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

With the introduction of the V1, the Orbiter lineup is now available in two variants: the V1 with a 1.8 kWh battery and the V2 with a larger 3.1 kWh battery.

TVS Orbiter V1: Design and practicality

The scooter features an 845 mm flat seat designed to comfortably accommodate both rider and pillion. A 290 mm straight-line footboard offers additional legroom, while the wide handlebars are intended to provide an upright riding posture for city use.

TVS has also equipped the scooter with 34 litres of under-seat storage, which the company says is large enough to fit two helmets.

TVS Orbiter V1: Features and connectivity

The Orbiter V1 comes with a connected mobile app, front LED headlamp with visor, and a colour LCD instrument cluster with incoming call display. The connected features include crash and fall alerts, anti-theft alerts, geo-fencing and time-fencing notifications, along with remote battery status and odometer monitoring via the mobile app.

Other rider aids include Hill Hold Assist, Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Eco and Power riding modes, regenerative braking, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Gupta, President of India 2W Business at TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor has built a strong and well-defined EV portfolio, and the launch of TVS Orbiter V1 further strengthens this lineup by introducing the most accessible entry point into our electric scooter range. Alongside this, the introduction of BaaS represents an important shift in customers’ approach to EV ownership. By separating the vehicle price from the battery usage cost, we are enabling greater flexibility while providing customers a clear understanding of the overall cost of ownership."

“The TVS Orbiter V2, which was launched last year, has been very well received by customers, and their feedback has reinforced the opportunity to further expand the lineup. The introduction of TVS Orbiter V1 reflects these insights, bringing a more accessible option for everyday urban commuting. Together with flexible ownership models like BaaS, we believe the TVS EV portfolio will continue to drive wider acceptance and accelerate EV adoption across India," expressed Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media at TVS Motor Company.

