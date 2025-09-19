TVS Orbiter test track review: Can it be your first electric scooter?

The penetration of electric scooters is increasing day by day. It is a segment that has seen significant growth, where people are shifting from ICE to EV. Here, TVS Motor Company is leading the charge with over 6,50,000 EVs sold till now. First introduced back in 2020, the iQube has been a huge success for not only the manufacturer but also for the consumers. It has managed to successfully replace the ICE scooter for several families. Now, TVS is finally expanding its lineup with the introduction of the Orbiter.

TVS says that the Orbiter sits below the iQube in the portfolio. And it has a different purpose as well. The company says that it is one scooter that can fit into the lives of people who have to do a bit more than just commuting from one place to another. Now, that can be going to a gym, getting stuck in traffic, buying groceries, going through potholes, running some errands, or anything. We got to take a short ride at TVS’ factory, where the company has its test track, and they even made few modifications so that we can experience how the Orbiter performs in tight spaces and while filtering through traffic. So, how did it perform? Read on to find out.

For the Orbiter, TVS is using colour schemes that stand out, which means the colours are either bright or matte.

TVS Orbiter: Looks

I will be honest, when I first saw the Orbiter in images, I was not a fan of the way it looks. But the story is completely different when I saw it in flesh. Yes, the Orbiter does not have the conventional design, and that is what ensures that the Orbiter stands out on the Indian roads. If you notice, there are a lot of vertical and horizontal lines in the design; this is because with the Orbiter, TVS went back to the drawing board to design it from the ground up. This ensured that the new electric scooter brings a touch of fresh flair to the market, a design that no one has seen till now in the market.

The headlamp is positioned in the handlebar and there is a lightbar in the apron, which also integrates turn indicators. The sides are flat with a long seat. At the rear, there are split grab rails along with a lightbar that once again integrates turn indicators. There is also a small fly screen to add a bit of character to the Orbiter. One thing that I was not particularly a fan is the way the rearview mirrors are designed. They look a bit too bland for a scooter that looks so different from anything out on the road. In terms of colour options, there are six of them available, three of them are gloss while the other three are matte.

The digital instrument cluster shows trip meters, battery percentage, distance to empty, time and speed among other vital information.

TVS has given special attention to the pillion footpegs. So, you must have noticed that it can be a bit troublesome to take the footpegs out with shoes on, and most people just end up pulling them using their hands. So, how TVS has solved this is by giving a small ridge on the footpegs, so it makes it very convenient to pull when you are wearing shoes. It is a small but very important feature that most people might not even notice, but once it is noticed, it will be appreciated.

TVS Orbiter: Comfort and handling

The riding triangle of the Orbiter is upright, the handlebar falls into the hands naturally and there is ample space on the floorboard as well as on the seat to move around. So, finding a comfortable riding position should not be an issue. What helps this further is the soft suspension setup. While we did not experience potholes, there were a few undulations on the track that the scooter handled beautifully. In fact, even through the corner, the Orbiter felt very stable and planted. This is because of the 14-inch front wheel, whereas the rear one is a 12-inch unit. Even in terms of agility, the Orbiter scores well. It does not change directions as quickly as the Ntorq, but it ain’t slow either. The brand new frame that positions the battery pack below the underseat storage also helps by keeping the centre of gravity low.

TVS has integrated the turn indicators into the light bars themselves.

TVS Orbiter: Brakes

The Orbiter gets drum brakes at both ends. There are no disc brakes on offer, but TVS is offering the Synchronized Braking System to improve the stopping power. The front brake lacks initial bite, but when pressed a bit further, it also engages the rear one. You will end up locking the rear wheel if you just press the rear brake a bit too hard. However, considering the conditions that the Orbiter will be ridden mostly in, the brakes should do the job just fine.

TVS Orbiter: Performance

TVS is using a hub-mounted electric motor for the Orbiter. It is tuned for 3.35 bhp of max power. It is rated for up to 7 degrees of gradeability with 20 kmph of speed and 150 kg of load. Yes, the Orbiter is not the most powerful or peppy scooter around, but it is one of the smoothest ones in the segment. It picks up very gently and builds speed gradually and in a very linear fashion. However, after 45 kmph, the acceleration starts slowing down. The electric scooter can hit a top speed of 68 kmph in City mode. Overall, for daily city duties, the Orbiter should suffice.

The rear design of the Orbiter is quite smart with the sleek lightbar that doubles-up as brake light and turn indicators.

TVS Orbiter: Range, battery and charging

The battery pack on the Orbiter is a 3.1 kWh unit that has an IDC-claimed range of 158 km. In real life, the range should be around 115 km, TVS says. There is no fast charging on offer. The home charging takes 4 hours 10 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, whereas 0-100 per cent takes around 6 hours.

TVS Orbiter: Features

TVS is providing all the essentials plus a few extra features with the Orbiter. There is a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and connected tech, LED lighting, a motor kill switch, and a parking brake. Interestingly, TVS is also offering cruise control, but it is a simpler unit when compared to Ather. It works between 23 kmph and 43 kmph in Eco mode and up to 60 kmph when shifted to City mode.

Through the corners, the Orbiter feels nimble and light to handle.

TVS Orbiter: Verdict

With the launch of the Orbiter, the portfolio of TVS is even stronger. It would take you from point A to point B, it will take you to the gym, get those chores done, get the groceries too, and most of the tasks easily. The Orbiter will be a great addition to your family and can serve as your first electric scooter perfectly.

The TVS Orbiter positions itself as a practical and well-rounded electric scooter for everyday urban use. It may not boast blistering performance or high-end hardware, but it delivers where it matters most—comfort, stability, smooth power delivery, and useful features. Its unique design ensures it stands out on the road, while thoughtful touches like improved pillion footpegs and cruise control add to its appeal. With a real-world range of around 115 km, the Orbiter is more than capable of handling daily commutes and errands. Overall, the Orbiter fills an important gap below the iQube in TVS’ EV portfolio, making it a solid choice for those seeking a dependable, stylish, and city-friendly electric scooter. For most people, the Orbiter should suffice as it can do daily duties comfortably. The Orbiter will help in increasing sales and help the brand gather more market share.

