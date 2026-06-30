TVS remains cautiously optimistic about FY27 growth, hints CMD Sudarshan Venu

TVS Motor Company , despite clocking its strongest year on record in FY26, with 5.89 million units of vehicles sold and ₹47,270 crore revenue earned, is looking forward to FY27 with measured optimism. TVS' Chairman and MD Sudarshan Venu said that the company is looking forward with measured optimism to the road ahead that is unpredictable, complex and exciting.

Venu noted that India's GDP is expected to grow above 6% in FY27, which makes the company cautiously optimistic about its performance in the current fiscal. He also said that in FY26, the company clocked its strongest year on record. "We sold 5.89 million units, clocking revenue of ₹47,270 crore, with EBITDA at ₹6,079 crore, solidifying our position as the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer," said the top TVS official.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube ₹1.15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING TVS Vision iQUBE Concept ₹1 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,400/ month Check Eligibility TVS Jupiter ₹72,400 EMI starting at just ₹1,000/ month Check Eligibility TVS XL100 ₹43,900 EMI starting at just ₹600/ month Check Eligibility TVS Zest 110 ₹70,600 EMI starting at just ₹1,000/ month Check Eligibility TVS Orbiter ₹88,250 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility

In his address to the shareholders in the company's annual report for FY26, Venu said the company expects to perform in line with market expectations in its primary market in India, barring any weather shocks that may impact the monsoons or any other unforeseen circumstances. He further said, "Our geographic diversification, technology depth, and presence in markets where mobility is essential rather than optional give us a resilience that is structural and durable."

In terms of the company's performance going forward, Venu said, “We expect to perform in line with market expectations in our primary market in India, barring any weather shocks that may impact the monsoons or any other unforeseen circumstances." Stating that the company is going deeper with technology towards securing the future, he said, “Generative AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those willing to build with it. Its implications for manufacturing, product development, and customer experience are only beginning to unfold."

TVS is investing ₹1,254 crore annually in R&D, with over 2,000 engineers working at the intersection of electrification, connected platforms, and AI-driven design, he added. "We are developing next-generation engines. We are embedding AI into how we design products, optimise our supply chain, and serve customers across geographies," Venu noted.

TVS is betting big on EVs

Speaking about the electric vehicle sales performance, Venu said that TVS sold 3.71 lakh electric two-wheelers in FY26, recording a 33% year-on-year (YoY) growth, retaining leadership in the segment in India. "As energy price shocks cause uncertainty, EV adoption will likely rise. The companies that understand how electric vehicles will define mobility in the future will lead that shift. Your company is already there," he wrote to the shareholders.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: