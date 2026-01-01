hamburger icon
GSX-8RPriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
1/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Engine View
2/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Foot Rest View
3/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Break View
4/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Tyre View
5/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/12

Suzuki GSX-8R STD OBD-2B

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Suzuki GSX-8R Key Specs
Engine776 cc
View all GSX-8R specs and features

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Prices

The GSX-8R STD OBD-2B, is listed at ₹11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Mileage

All variants of the GSX-8R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Colours

The GSX-8R STD OBD-2B is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Mat Black, Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Mat Sword Silver.

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Engine and Transmission

The GSX-8R STD OBD-2B is powered by a 776 cc engine.

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GSX-8R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB750 Hornet priced ₹9.22 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Specs & Features

The GSX-8R STD OBD-2B has Clock, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.

Suzuki GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Price

GSX-8R STD OBD-2B

₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,88,551
RTO
79,084
Insurance
33,352
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,00,987
EMI@23,665/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki GSX-8R STD OBD-2B Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 litres
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
2155 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
17 inch
Tyre Size
120/70 - ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
333.2 km

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Stroke
70 mm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Displacement
776 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
84 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
SHOWA link type, Mono Shock, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
Front Suspension
SHOWA Inverted Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Mode A, Mode B and Mode C
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
No

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki GSX-8R STD OBD-2B EMI
EMI21,298 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,90,888
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,90,888
Interest Amount
2,86,995
Payable Amount
12,77,883

Suzuki GSX-8R other Variants

GSX-8R STD

₹11.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,88,551
RTO
79,084
Insurance
33,352
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,00,987
EMI@23,665/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki GSX-8R Alternatives

Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GSX-8RvsCB750 Hornet
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GSX-8RvsDaytona 660
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GSX-8RvsCB650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GSX-8RvsNinja ZX-4RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GSX-8RvsNinja ZX-4R

Popular Super Bikes

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M 1000 R Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Super Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details