Suzuki Gixxer SF On Road Price in Latur

1.22 - 1.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Gixxer SF Price in Latur

Suzuki Gixxer SF on road price in Latur starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Gixxer SF top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Latur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP BS6₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer SF Variant Wise Price List in Latur

BS6
₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,870
RTO
14,175
Insurance
9,205
On-Road Price in Latur
1,52,250
EMI@3,272/mo
MotoGP BS6
₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
View breakup

Suzuki Gixxer SF Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 Price in Delhi
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1 - 1.17 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Xtreme 160R Price in Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Apache RTR 180 Price in Delhi
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

99,900 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
FZ-FI V3 Price in Delhi
Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme 200S

1 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Xtreme 200S Price in Delhi

Suzuki Gixxer SF News

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Gixxer is significantly more powerful than the KTM RC 125.
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
11 Feb 2023
Visually, the 2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS isn’t much different from the regular Gixxer SF.
2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS review: It’s sure-footed, an absolute hoot around corners
28 Oct 2017
View all
 Suzuki Gixxer SF News

Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
View all
 

