What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Koriya? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Koriya is Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Koriya? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Koriya amount to Rs. 14,280, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Koriya? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Koriya is Rs. 4,301.