Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen top variant goes up to Rs. 1.76 Lakhs in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 3 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.3 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Jaipur, Simple Energy One which starts at Rs. 1.66 Lakhs in Jaipur and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 3 kWh ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh ₹ 1.61 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.3 kWh ₹ 1.76 Lakhs
