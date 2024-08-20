Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 2.80 Lakhs in Indore.
The
Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 2.80 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Roadster Pro dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Ola Electric Roadster Pro on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh ₹ 2.26 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster Pro 16 kWh ₹ 2.80 Lakhs
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025