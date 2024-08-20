Ola Electric Roadster Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Roadster Pro starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric Roadster Pro sits in the Roadster Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ola Electric Roadster Pro price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Roadster Pro's top variant is 16 kWh.
₹2 Lakhs*
154 Kmph
316 Km
₹2.5 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
579 Km
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025