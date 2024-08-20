hamburger icon
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Specifications

Ola Electric Roadster Pro starting price is Rs. 1,99,999 in India. Ola Electric Roadster Pro is available in 2 variant
2 - 2.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Specs

Ola Electric Roadster Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Roadster Pro starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric Roadster Pro sits in the Roadster Bikes segment

Ola Electric Roadster Pro Specifications and Features

16 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.2s
Range
579 km
Max Speed
194 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
52 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sport | Normal | Eco, Krutrim Voice Assistant, Park Assist, Group Navigation, DIY Mode, Tamper Alert, Advance Driver Assistance Systems
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10 Inch TFT, Touchscreen

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
Roadster X+ Specs

Ola Electric News

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.
Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know
20 Aug 2024
The two bikes have a price gap of almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 and offer similar features.
Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Price, specs and range compared
16 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 15: TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV patented, Citroen discounts, traffic violations surge in Delhi during Holi
16 Mar 2025
MoveOS 5 made its debut on Gen 3 products of Ola Electric.
Ola MoveOS 5 Beta sign-up commence. Check out new features
15 Mar 2025
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA, apart from its normal paint options, is also offered in new colours like aqua mint and clear blue metallic.
Auto recap, March 14: Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled, Ola Electric gets benefits and more
15 Mar 2025
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Variants & Price List

Ola Electric Roadster Pro price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric Roadster Pro's top variant is 16 kWh.

2 Lakhs*
154 Kmph
316 Km
2.5 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
579 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

