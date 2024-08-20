Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know

Ola Electric has launched its much-hyped electric motorcycles in India. The Ola Roadster series of electric motorcycles comprises three different variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. These three electric motorcycles come equipped with battery packs of various sizes and promise a variable power output and running range.

The Ola Roadster Pro is the EV manufacturer's flagship electric motorcycle. The electric bike carries a design that is in line with its smaller siblings Roadster X and Roadster, but there are distinctive elements as well. The Ola Roadster Pro comes available in two different choices, depending on the battery pack options. The 8 kWh battery pack version is priced at ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom), while there is a 16 kWh battery pack variant on offer as well, which is priced at ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola Roadster Pro comes challenging the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 in the Indian electric motorcycle market.

If you have been thinking of buying the Ola Roadster Pro, here are the key technical details of the electric motorcycle.