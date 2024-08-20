HT Auto
Ola Roadster Pro Electric Motorcycle In Mind? Key Highlights You Should Know

Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM
Ola Roadster Pro
Ola Roadster Pro
Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.

Ola Electric has launched its much-hyped electric motorcycles in India. The Ola Roadster series of electric motorcycles comprises three different variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. These three electric motorcycles come equipped with battery packs of various sizes and promise a variable power output and running range.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know

The Ola Roadster Pro is the EV manufacturer's flagship electric motorcycle. The electric bike carries a design that is in line with its smaller siblings Roadster X and Roadster, but there are distinctive elements as well. The Ola Roadster Pro comes available in two different choices, depending on the battery pack options. The 8 kWh battery pack version is priced at 2 lakh (ex-showroom), while there is a 16 kWh battery pack variant on offer as well, which is priced at 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola Roadster Pro comes challenging the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 in the Indian electric motorcycle market.

Also Read : Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know

If you have been thinking of buying the Ola Roadster Pro, here are the key technical details of the electric motorcycle.

1 Ola Roadster Pro: Two battery pack options

Unlike the siblings Roadster and Roadster X, the Ola Roadster Pro motorcycle comes available with two different battery pack options. The cheaper derivative gets an 8 kWh battery pack, while the top-end version comes with a 16 kWh battery pack. The 8 kWh battery pack gets charged from 0-100 per cent in 3.7 hours using a 2.2 kW home charger, while the bigger 16 kWh battery pack takes 7.5 hours to be charged from 0-100 per cent using a 2.2 kW home charger.

2 Ola Roadster Pro: 10-inch touchscreen display

The Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle gets a 10-inch touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The display shows a wide range of information about the motorcycle, while many functions and features can be accessed from the panel.

3 Ola Roadster Pro: Power output

The Ola Roadster Pro comes powered by an electric motor, which is the most powerful among all the Roadster series electric motorcycles from the brand. This motor is capable of churning out 70 bhp peak power, irrespective of the battery pack choices. The motorcycle comes with four different ride modes - Hyper, Sport, Normal and Eco.

4 Ola Roadster Pro: Range

The Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle is claimed to be capable of running a certified range of up to 579 kilometres on a single charge. The 8 kWh battery pack variant claims to be capable of running up to 316 kilometres on a full charge, while the bigger battery pack equipped model promises up to 579 kilometres on a single charge. However, the real-world range has not been revealed and the range depends on driving behaviour as well as the riding modes selected.

5 Ola Roadster Pro: Top speed

The smaller battery pack variant of the Ola Roadster Pro is capable of running at a top speed of 154 kmph, while the 16 kWh battery pack version is claimed to run at a top speed of 194 kmph.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility Ola Roadster Ola Roadster X Ola Roadster Pro Roadster Pro Roadster Roadster X

