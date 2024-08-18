Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know

Ola Electric finally launched its first-ever much-awaited and much-hyped electric motorcycle. The Ola Electric introduced three different electric motorcycles under the Roadster series, which are - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. The three different Ola Roadster series motorcycles come with varying battery capacity, performance, and features.

The mid-spec model in the series is the Ola Roadster with prices ranging from ₹1.05 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With these electric motorcycles, the ride-hailing aggregator transformed into electric two-wheeler giant is now aiming to grab a larger chunk of the rapidly bulging electric two-wheeler market in India.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster, here are some key facts about the electric motorcycle you should know.