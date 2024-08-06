Which is the top variant of Deltic M Plus? The top variant of Deltic M Plus is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the Deltic M Plus? The Deltic M Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Deltic M Plus have, and what is the price range? The Deltic M Plus offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 65,490 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 90,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Deltic M Plus? The Deltic M Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60 km on a single charge.