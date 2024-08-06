Deltic M Plus price starts at ₹ 65,490 and goes up to ₹ 90,990 (Ex-showroom). Deltic M Plus comes in 2 variants. Deltic M Plus's top variant is Lithium Ion.
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|60 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hours
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Deltic M Plus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa Lite
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Prevail Electric Wolfury
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹65,490 - 90,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹63,990
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹89,999
|Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.25 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
38.25 Ah
|Range
60 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
60 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
