|Battery Capacity
|1.68-1.824 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|70-100 km
|Charging time
|8-9 Hrs.
Deltic Legion price starts at ₹ 69,490 and goes up to ₹ 95,990 (Ex-showroom). Deltic Legion comes in 2 variants. Deltic Legion's top variant is LFP.
₹69,490*
25 Kmph
70-100 Km
₹95,990*
25 Kmph
70-100 Km
|Battery Capacity
|1.68-1.824 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70-100 km
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|Model Name
Deltic Legion
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,490 - 95,990
₹76,555
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
1.68-1.824 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
|Range
70-100 km
110 km
85 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price