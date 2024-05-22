Which is the top variant of Deltic Legion? The top variant of Deltic Legion is the LFP.

What are the key specifications of the Deltic Legion? The Deltic Legion is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-100 km, it has a charging time of 8-9 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.68-1.824 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Deltic Legion have, and what is the price range? The Deltic Legion offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, LFP is priced at Rs. 95,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Deltic Legion? The Deltic Legion is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68-1.824 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-100 km on a single charge.