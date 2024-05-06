Deltic Legion on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 73,060. The on road price for Deltic Legion top variant goes up to Rs. 99,980 in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Deltic Legion Deltic Legion on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 73,060. The on road price for Deltic Legion top variant goes up to Rs. 99,980 in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Deltic Legion Lead Acid and the most priced model is Deltic Legion LFP. Visit your nearest Deltic Legion dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Deltic Legion on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Deltic Legion is mainly compared to Bounce Infinity E1 which starts at Rs. 93,386 in Bangalore, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bangalore and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Deltic Legion Lead Acid ₹ 73,060 Deltic Legion LFP ₹ 99,980