Which is the top variant of Deltic Drixx? The top variant of Deltic Drixx is the LFP.

What are the key specifications of the Deltic Drixx? The Deltic Drixx is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70-100 km, it has a charging time of 8-9 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.58-1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Deltic Drixx have, and what is the price range? The Deltic Drixx offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, LFP is priced at Rs. 91,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Deltic Drixx? The Deltic Drixx is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.58-1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70-100 km on a single charge.