Deltic Drixx on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 68,490. The on road price for Deltic Drixx top variant goes up to Rs. 95,920 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Deltic Drixx Deltic Drixx on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 68,490. The on road price for Deltic Drixx top variant goes up to Rs. 95,920 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Deltic Drixx Lead Acid and the most priced model is Deltic Drixx LFP. Visit your nearest Deltic Drixx dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Deltic Drixx on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Deltic Drixx is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Delhi, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Delhi and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Deltic Drixx Lead Acid ₹ 68,490 Deltic Drixx LFP ₹ 95,920