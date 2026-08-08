In 2026 Deltic Drixx or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Drixx up to 70-100 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Drixx vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Drixx
|Nyx
|Brand
|Deltic
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 64,990
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hours
|-