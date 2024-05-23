|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
|Range
|75 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Deltic Trento price starts at ₹ 1.28 Lakhs .
₹1.28 Lakhs*
45 Kmph
75 Km
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Simple Energy One
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.28 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
5 kwh
|Range
75 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
212 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
