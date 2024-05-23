Which is the top variant of Deltic Trento? Deltic Trento comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Deltic Trento? The Deltic Trento is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.88 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Deltic Trento have, and what is the price range? The Deltic Trento offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Deltic Trento? The Deltic Trento is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.88 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75 km on a single charge.