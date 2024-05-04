Deltic Trento on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.33 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Deltic Trento on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.33 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Deltic Trento dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Deltic Trento on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Deltic Trento is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Deltic Trento STD ₹ 1.33 Lakhs