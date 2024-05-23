Which is the top variant of Deltic ZGS? Deltic ZGS comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Deltic ZGS? The Deltic ZGS is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Deltic ZGS have, and what is the price range? The Deltic ZGS offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Deltic ZGS? The Deltic ZGS is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.