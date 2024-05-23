|Battery Capacity
Deltic ZGS price starts at ₹ 1.02 Lakhs .
Deltic ZGS
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.02 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
70 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
