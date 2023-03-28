HT Auto
Deltic Legion vs Okinawa PraisePro

In 2024 Deltic Legion or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
Legion vs PraisePro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Praisepro
BrandDelticOkinawa
Price₹ 69,490₹ 76,848
Range70-100 km/charge88 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time8-9 Hrs.-

Legion
Deltic Legion
Lead Acid
₹69,490*
*Ex-showroom price
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 12 Rear :-3.00 - 12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1800 mm1970 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Height
1040 mm1165 mm
Width
720 mm745 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Additional Features
Keyless Start and Stop, Find My Bike, Bettery Weight - 35kgRoad Side Assistance
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh2.0 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,06276,848
Ex-Showroom Price
69,49076,848
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5701,651

