In 2024 Deltic Legion or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. Legion vs PraisePro Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legion Praisepro Brand Deltic Okinawa Price ₹ 69,490 ₹ 76,848 Range 70-100 km/charge 88 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 8-9 Hrs. - Read Less