In 2026 Deltic Legion or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Deltic Legion Price starts at Rs. 69,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Legion up to 70-100 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Legion vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legion
|Nyx
|Brand
|Deltic
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,490
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|8-9 Hrs.
|-