HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle Launched At 74,999, Bookings Open

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 14:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ola Roadster will be offered in three variants - X, Standard and Pro. The bookings are open.
Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster will come with an 8-year battery warranty.
Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster will come with an 8-year battery warranty.

Ola Electric has launched its range of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. They are based on the Roadster concept which was showcased last year. The lineup consists of three motorcycles - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are open and deliveries will begin in January 2025.

The deliveries of the Roadster X are expected Ola Roadster is based on a new scalable and modular platform. Ola has also teased two new upcoming motorcycles - Sportster and Arrowhead.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon117 km
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric
Range Icon150 Km
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

Ola Roadster X

Ola Roadster X will be available with three battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. It clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a claimed range of 200 km with a 4.5 kWh battery. The top speed of the Roadster X is 124 kmph. Roadster X comes with Combi Braking System (CBS) with disk brakes at the front with brake-by-wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes. Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X comes with features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

Ola Roadster

Ola claims the Roadster is the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment because it comes with a 13 kW motor. It will be sold with three battery packs - 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. The top speed is 126 kmph, a claimed range of 248 km and the 6 kWh version can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds. Riders can switch between four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster sports a segment-first 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

Ola Roadster Pro

The Roadster Pro is the top-end version. It is powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The 16 kWh battery has an IDC-certified range of 579 km. The Roadster Pro gets a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. It also gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco and two DIY modes.

Also Read : Ola Electric posts bigger Q1 loss with drop in incentives and rise in costs

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 14:07 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Roadster Electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.