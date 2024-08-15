Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open

Ola Electric has launched its range of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. They are based on the Roadster concept which was showcased last year. The lineup consists of three motorcycles - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are open and deliveries will begin in January 2025.

The deliveries of the Roadster X are expected Ola Roadster is based on a new scalable and modular platform. Ola has also teased two new upcoming motorcycles - Sportster and Arrowhead.

Ola Roadster X

Ola Roadster X will be available with three battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. It clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a claimed range of 200 km with a 4.5 kWh battery. The top speed of the Roadster X is 124 kmph. Roadster X comes with Combi Braking System (CBS) with disk brakes at the front with brake-by-wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes. Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X comes with features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

Ola Roadster

Ola claims the Roadster is the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment because it comes with a 13 kW motor. It will be sold with three battery packs - 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. The top speed is 126 kmph, a claimed range of 248 km and the 6 kWh version can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds. Riders can switch between four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster sports a segment-first 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

Ola Roadster Pro

The Roadster Pro is the top-end version. It is powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The 16 kWh battery has an IDC-certified range of 579 km. The Roadster Pro gets a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. It also gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco and two DIY modes.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."

