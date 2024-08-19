Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know

Ola Electric, after creating a lot of hype, finally introduced its Roadster range of electric motorcycles in India on August 15. Available in three different variants, the Ola Roadster series comprises three different models: Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable electric motorcycle from the brand, with pricing ranging between ₹74,999 and ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ola Roadster X comes with a sporty-looking electric commuter motorcycle, available in three different battery pack sizes. Here are the key technical facts of the newly launched Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle.