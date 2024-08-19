Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know
- Ola Roadster X is the most affordable electric motorcycle from the company, which comes available at a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).
Ola Electric, after creating a lot of hype, finally introduced its Roadster range of electric motorcycles in India on August 15. Available in three different variants, the Ola Roadster series comprises three different models: Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable electric motorcycle from the brand, with pricing ranging between ₹74,999 and ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Ola Roadster X comes with a sporty-looking electric commuter motorcycle, available in three different battery pack sizes. Here are the key technical facts of the newly launched Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle.
Just like the Ola Roadster, the newly launched Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle too is available with three different battery pack options, which are - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh. The smallest battery pack takes 3.3 hours to be charged from 0-80 per cent, while the 3.5 kWh unit and 4.5 kWh battery pack take 4.6 hours and 5.9 hours, respectively to top up from 0-80 per cent.
Unlike the 7-inch touchscreen display available on the Ola Roadster, the Roadster X comes with a much smaller 4.3-inch LCD screen, which shows information about the electric motorcycle. However, unlike the Roadster's display, it is not a touchscreen and interactive one.
The Ola Roadster X comes propelled by an electric motor that churns out 14.75 bhp peak power in all three versions of the motorcycle. Contrary to the Ola Roadster's 17.4 bhp, the power output of the Roadster X is slightly lower, considering it is a cheaper derivative of the Roadster series.
The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle promises variable range, depending on the different battery pack variants. The 2.5 kWh battery pack variant churns out up to 117 kilometre range on a single charge, while the 3.5 kWh battery pack version offersup to 159 kilometre range on a full charge. The range-topping 4.5 kWh battery pack variant promises up to 200 km range on a full charge.
The Ola Roadster X offers variable top speed, depending on different battery pack versions. The 2.5 kWh battery pack equipped model is capable of running at a top speed of 105 kmph, while the 3.5 kWh battery pack version promises 117 kmph top speed. The range-topping 4.5 kWh battery pack equipped variant of the Roadster X offers 124 kmph top speed.