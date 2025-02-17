HT Auto

Numeros Diplos Max On Road Price in Chennai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Numeros Diplos Max Front Left View
1/22
Numeros Diplos Max Front Right View
2/22
Numeros Diplos Max Front View
3/22
Numeros Diplos Max Left View
4/22
Numeros Diplos Max Rear Right View
5/22
Numeros Diplos Max Rear View
View all Images
6/22
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Diplos Max Price in Chennai

Numeros Diplos Max on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 91,020. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Numeros Diplos Max STD₹ 91,020
...Read More

Numeros Diplos Max Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 91,017*On-Road Price
3.7 KWh
63 Kmph
140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
Insurance
4,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
91,017
EMI@1,956/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Numeros Diplos Max Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X 3 Gen Price in Chennai
Komaki SE

Komaki SE

97,256 - 1.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SE Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Chennai
Seeka Smak

Seeka Smak

99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Smak Price in Chennai
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Price in Chennai

Popular Numeros Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Numeros Bikes

    News

    The Triumph Speed T4 has now been updated with four new colour options.
    Triumph Speed T4 updated with range of new colour options. Check details
    17 Feb 2025
    While the Ola Roadster X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,493
    Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
    17 Feb 2025
    Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.
    Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?
    17 Feb 2025
    The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X which was on sale in the nation previously.
    Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete with its rivals?
    15 Feb 2025
    The 2025 Vespa range is now OBD-2B compliant and with it the engines also get marginal improvements in power and torque.
    Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the iconic scooters
    15 Feb 2025
    View all
      News

    Videos

    The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
    Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
    10 Feb 2025
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
    18 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
    17 Jan 2025
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Numeros Diplos Max FAQs

    The on-road price of Numeros Diplos Max STD in Chennai is Rs. 91,017, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Numeros Diplos Max in Chennai is Rs. 1,845.
    The insurance charges for Numeros Diplos Max STD in Chennai are Rs. 4,018, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    3.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX200

    Honda NX200

    1.68 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Versys 1100

    Kawasaki Versys 1100

    12.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Shine 125

    Honda Shine 125

    84,493 - 89,245
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One

    1.66 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Honda Vario 160

    Honda Vario 160

    1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    Hero Karizma XMR 250

    2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details